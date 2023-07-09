"Great fourth inning of a Test match" - Fans erupt as Harry Brook smashes 75 to keep England alive in Ashes 2023

England middle-order batter Harry Brook starred with the bat as his team beat Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test on Day 4 at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday, July 9.

The right-handed batter scored 75 runs off 93 balls, including nine boundaries. The 24-year-old came in to bat when the hosts were 93/3 and stayed till 230/7 while chasing 251. Brook also shared a crucial 59-run partnership with Chris Woakes (32*) for the seventh wicket to pave the way for England’s win.

For the uninitiated, Brook has so far amassed 210 runs in just three Tests at an average of 35, including two half-centuries. During his match-winning knock, he also became the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in Tests in terms of balls (1058) faced. He eclipsed New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme, who previously held the record (1140).

Fans on Twitter lauded Harry Brook for his 75-run knock in the fourth innings of the match.

"Harry Brook thought he is playing vs Pakistan right now. Witnessing a great fourth inning of a Test match."

Witnessing a great fourth inning of a test match.



#Ashes2023 #Ashes23 Harry Brook thought he is playing vs Pakistan right nowWitnessing a great fourth inning of a test match. Harry Brook thought he is playing vs Pakistan right now 😃😃Witnessing a great fourth inning of a test match.💯💯#Ashes2023 #Ashes23 https://t.co/2R8E5Qutqp

Sans @tweetnishtweet Harry brook is a generation talent Harry brook is a generation talent

Paul Ferbrache @Ferbie27 @AnnieChave Hopefully Harry Brook has done enough but that was an awful shot. @AnnieChave Hopefully Harry Brook has done enough but that was an awful shot.

Mark Atkinson @madashington Harry Brook, what was that!! Harry Brook, what was that!!

Ashlee @_itsashleeee_ Harry Brook surely player of the match. Led from the front and showed that he’s more than capable of big moments. Very happy for him. #ashes Harry Brook surely player of the match. Led from the front and showed that he’s more than capable of big moments. Very happy for him. #ashes

Ali @aliahmed98_



#Ashes2023 Harry Brook is better than Babar Azam 🥱 Harry Brook is better than Babar Azam 🥱#Ashes2023

Harry Brook helps England stay alive in Ashes 2023

With the win, Ben Stokes and Co. registered their first win in the five-match Test series. Australia, though, lead the series 2-1.

In the match, Australia scored 263 in their first innings, courtesy of a century from Mitchell Marsh (118). For England, Mark Wood took a fifer, while Chris Woakes bagged three wickets.

In response, England were bundled out for 237. Australian captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball, returning with sensational figures of 6/91. England skipper Ben Stokes top-scored with 80 runs.

England then bundled out the visitors for 224 in their second innings, thanks to three wickets each from Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. Travis Head shone with the bat, scoring 77 before the hosts won the game.

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which starts on July 19.

