"Great timing as always" - Sachin Tendulkar responds as Suresh Raina dedicates the first chapter of his book to Indian legend

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has responded to Suresh Raina after the latter dedicated the first chapter of his book ‘Believe’ to the Master Blaster.

Replying to Raina, Tendulkar praised the former batter's sense of occasion, pointing out that July 28 was the day the southpaw played his first Test innings and featured in a wonderful partnership with him (Tendulkar).

Raina would later go on to register a hundred on Test debut.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Raina shared a snapshot from his book ‘Believe’ and also revealed that the title is inspired by Tendulkar. He wrote:

"The title of my book #Believe is inspired by you @sachin_rt Paaji, thank you for guiding me & making me realise my potential. I have dedicated the first chapter of my book to you, hope you will enjoy reading it! Continue to shower your blessings on me! #believe."

Responding to Raina’s post, Tendulkar recalled the partnership he shared with the former India batter during the left-hander’s debut Test on this very day 11 years ago.

"All the best for your book #Believe, @ImRaina! And great timing as always.. Remember this day? Today was the day when you played your first Test innings & we had a memorable partnership & you eventually got to your hundred. I had the best seat in the house. Keep going buddy!"

The Sachin Tendulkar-Suresh Raina partnership in Colombo

Tendulkar and Raina added 256 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The Test was played from July 26-30, 2010. Hosts Sri Lanka batted first and posted a massive 642 for 4 declared. Skipper Kumar Sangakkara scored 219, Mahela Jayawardene 174 and Tharanga Paranavitana 100.

In response, Tendulkar and Raina joined forces with India at 241 for 4. Tendulkar went on to score a brilliant 203 from 347 balls, hitting 23 fours and a six.

Raina, on the other hand, went on to register his maiden Test hundred in his debut Test match itself. The partnership was broken when Raina was dismissed for 120 off 228 balls.

Virender Sehwag (99) and skipper MS Dhoni (76) also made key contributions as India posted an imposing 707 in their first innings. The high-scoring match eventually ended in a draw.

Raina could not capitalize on the great start to his Test career and ended up playing only 18 Tests, finishing with an average of 26.48.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar