Ground staff conduct special drills on how to catch a fan inside Gaddafi stadium in Lahore ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

The preparations are in full swing as Pakistan is set to host the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ahead of the mega event, a video is going viral which shows the security officials at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore conducting special drills.

These drills are to train the ground staff on how to catch a fan inside the stadium who may intrude onto the field during a game.

In the video posted by tribune.pk on Instagram, the ground staff can be seen running on the field, catching certain people acting as an intruding fan, and ushering them off the field.

"It appears, as claimed by spectators present at the stadium, that security officials at Gaddafi Stadium conducted special drills on how to catch a fan who might intrude onto the field during a match," tribune.pk wrote in its Instagram post while sharing the video.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is among the three venues in Pakistan that will play host to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The tournament is set to begin on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to have special inauguration ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is renovated and the upgradation work is also complete ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The PCB also issued a statement saying the Gaddafi Stadium will have a public inauguration. The inauguration will be graced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will also have fireworks, a light show, and performances by some renowned singers such as Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig.

According to the statement, the renovation work at the stadium was completed in a record time of 117 days and the venue is now all set to host international matches, including the Champions Trophy. The first game of the marquee ICC event at the Gaddafi Stadium will be contested between Australia and England on Saturday, February 22, which is a Group B fixture.

Other matches at the venue will see Afghanistan playing England and Australia on February 26 and 28, respectively. The second semi-final will also be played at this venue.

