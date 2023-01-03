"GT Quota"- Top 10 funny Shubman Gill memes after he failed in his T20I debut game against Sri Lanka

Promising young batter Shubman Gill endured a failure in his T20I debut match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 3, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 23-year-old batter has already made his Test and ODI debut for Team India.

The men in blue batted first in the first T20I after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ishan Kishan gave the hosts a sensational start by smashing a couple of boundaries in the very first over.

Shubman Gill also carried over the momentum by hitting a beautiful cover drive for four. However, he disappointed his fans by departing soon after as Maheesh Theekshana trapped him plumb in front of the stumps. Gill also burned a review on his way to the pavilion as he took a poor DRS review after the umpire adjudged him out.

Fans expressed their displeasure over Gill's poor batting performance by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

#INDvSL



They brought Shubman Gill as a replacement of KL Rahul..... literally



They brought Shubman Gill as a replacement of KL Rahul..... literally #INDvSL

When KL Rahul check Indian top order batting score #INDvSL

BCCI replaces KL Rahul with Shubman Gill.

"I want to see that improvement in Shubman Gill's approach"- Saba Karim wants the youngster to play impactful knocks consistently

Former Indian selector Saba Karim opined that young players like Shubman Gill should try to play impactful and match-winning knocks whenever they get the opportunity. Karim believes that they can wrest their case for a permanent spot in Team India's playing XI with such performances.

Speaking to India News Sports, Saba Karim gave valuable advice to Gill and said:

"According to me, it is very important for these youngsters to play match-winning knocks whenever they are given the opportunity. They need to play impactful knocks, just like Ishan Kishan did against Bangladesh.

He added:

"I was expecting something similar from Gill during the second Test match. However, he wasn't able to play a match-winning knock in the second innings. I want to see that improvement in his approach."

Do you agree with Saba Karim's views?

