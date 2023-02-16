"Gunda boys!" - Top 10 funny memes after England declared on 325/9 on Day 1 of 1st Test vs New Zealand 

England notched up a decent score of 325/9 in 58.2 overs and declared their innings on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday, February 16, in Mount Maunganui. It was the second fastest declaration in history on the first day of a Test.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and opted to field first. England stayed true to their aggressive gameplan as Ben Duckett (84 off 68 balls) came out all guns blazing with a fiery knock to start things off. He was ably supported by Ollie Pope (42) but Joe Root and Zak Crawley endured off days at the crease.

The Kiwi bowlers made a comeback after the early onslaught reducing the visitors to 154/4 in 27.2 overs. Young batter Harry Brook (89) took charge of the proceedings at this juncture. He played a magnificent counter-attacking innings to power his side to a decent total.

England captain Ben Stokes shocked everyone in the 59th over by declaring the innings at the fall of the ninth wicket with 325 runs on the board. The English bowlers backed up their skipper's decision by scalping three wickets for just 37 runs in 18 overs of play in the final session of the day.

Veteran pacer James Anderson led the way for his side by picking up two wickets, while Ollie Robinson chipped in with one scalp. For the hosts, Devon Conway (17*) remained unbeaten with night-watchman Neil Wagner (4) at the crease.

Fans react after England dominated New Zealand completely on day 1 of the first Test

England's dazzling batting display and surprising declaration provided fans with ample entertainment on Thursday. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Can New Zealand make a comeback in the contest with a spirited batting performance on Day 2?

