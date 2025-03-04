“Habibi come to Dubai” – Cricket fraternity reacts as Team India march into 2025 Champions Trophy final after winning IND vs AUS semifinal

Team India made it to the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy after defeating Australia in the first semi-final of the tournament on Tuesday. The two sides squared off at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE as India clinched a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

Ad

Having won the championship twice in eight editions of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be eyeing their third title as they gear up for the all-important summit clash.

Speaking of India’s outing against Australia, the team started well by putting up a tough challenge in the first innings as the opposition opted to bat. Nonetheless, the Men in Yellow posted a 265-run target, keeping the encounter evenly poised.

Ad

Trending

The chase was not going to be easy, and both sides knew it given the conditions on offer. India, even after losing their openers early, kept at it with a never-to-die attitude. Virat Kohli, especially, put up formidable partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and KL Rahul in the middle, as the middle-order batters stood out.

While Kohli kept up with his tag of “chase master,” it was KL Rahul’s resilience and Hardik Pandya’s cameo in the end that helped the side cross the line.

Ad

Several cricketers, current and former, and pundits reacted to India’s win against Australia and took to X to share their thoughts. Here are a few:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who couldn’t participate in the tournament owing to an injury, was quick to comment on his team’s win as he wrote:

“Unstoppable 🇮🇳🔥🔥🔥 “

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines and we make another ICC world cup finals, 3rd in 15 months. Simply amazing,” wrote Virender Sehwag.

“Sukoon. Thank you, Team India 🇮🇳 #IndvAus,” tweeted Aakash Chopra.

Ad

Former India cricketer and the highest run-scorer in the 2013 edition of the tournament Shikhar Dhawan tweeted:

“What an intense semi finals match it was. @imVkholi and @hardikpandya7 you both were truly outstanding, and @klrahul the last six to finish with is something we will never forget. One more win and the Champions Trophy is coming home. Lets make this one unforgettable!”

Ad

“What a match, what a team! One step closer to glory! 💪 Proud of you boys for making it to the finals. Let’s bring it home! 🏆🇮🇳,” said Umesh Yadav.

“When Chase Master @imVkohli steps in, there's no stopping the #MenInBlue. What a sublime finish by @klrahul, @hardikpandya7 and @imjadeja. Into the finals in style!” wrote Mayank Agarwal.

Ad

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary wrote:

“What a 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄! What a 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍!! 🇮🇳🏏I'm in tears... A strong, I repeat a very strong response from #TeamIndia. The wound of the loss of the World Cup FINAL will heal after this. Our champions played like real CHAMPIONS! Take a bow @imVkohli the master, take a bow @klrahul, take a bow @ShreyasIyer15, take a bow @hardikpandya7 and of course the lethal @MdShami11 🔥🔥. A magnificent victory and we are in the FINAL of the #CT2025! The best team in the tournament by miles! Well done boys... Congratulations!!”

Ad

“VIRAT win for #TeamIndia ! Indian players consistently displayed talent and perseverance throughout the match. @imVkohli played another fabulous innings. @MdShami11 delivered the crucial wickets. And, what a powerful innings by @klrahul and @hardikpandya7! Above all, a well deserved victory in the semi- final against the mighty Australia. Best wishes for the final,” stated Harbhajan Singh.

Ad

“The problem for the rest of the world in White ball cricket is that India have another team that could play and they are equally as good … the Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing … It’s India’s trophy for me,” commented former England cricketer Michael Vaughan.

Ad

India to play the winner of SA vs NZ in final

Having sealed one spot in the summit clash, Team India will now play either South Africa or New Zealand in the final. The two sides are set to face off in the second semi-final clash in Pakistan on Wednesday, March 5.

The finale will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback