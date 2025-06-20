  • home icon
  "Had English fans loosening their ties " - Fans react as KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 92-run opening stand in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 20, 2025 18:30 IST
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India get off to a brilliant start.
Team India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a stunning 91-run partnership on Day 1 of the team's ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. Ben Stokes won the toss for England and chose to field first in the clash on Friday, June 20.

Rahul and Jaiswal did a fine job with the bat, helping India get off to a brilliant start. It is worth mentioning that this was the first fifty-plus opening stand in the first innings at the venue since 2012.

It is also the highest opening partnership in Tests by an Indian pair in Leeds. They bettered Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth's 64-run stand that came in 1986 against England.

While Rahul scored 42 runs from 78 balls, Jaiswal contributed 41 runs off 73 deliveries in the partnership. The two batters earned widespread praise on social media for their wonderful opening stand.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"We’ve got the perfect opening pair. One explosive and attacking, the other calm and classic. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, a perfect left-right combination," wrote a fan.
"Despite the fall of 1 wicket the Flawless opening by Rahul & Yashasvi has reignited excitement in the series, even after a packed cricket calendar. Gorgeous boundaries defence had English fans loosening their ties and belts. Pure class," remarked a fan.
"It seems a competition between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Good for India," commented another.
"A brilliant start from Jaiswal and Rahul, expecting a big first innings score for India. With forecast of rain for next two days - India have a chance to win this game if they can score big," chimed in yet another.
Rahul and Jaiswal put India in a commanding position with their batting exploits early on Day 1. However, England bounced back by claiming two important wickets just before Lunch.

India lose KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan on the stroke of Lunch on Day 1

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fantastic run-stand came to an end in the 25th over of the innings. Pacer Brydon Carse drew first blood for England, getting rid of the well-set Rahul.

The ace batter perished to a full-length outswinger. The ball took the outside edge of his bat, and Joe Root completed the catch at slip. To make matters worse for the visitors, Sai Sudharsan was dismissed in the very next over.

The Test debutant had a dismal first outing as he registered a four-ball duck. He was out caught behind off Ben Stokes' bowling. India finished 92/2 at Lunch.

