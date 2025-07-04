"Had enough time to score a double century" - When Shubman Gill's father slammed son's dismissal after scoring 116 in IND vs SL 2023 3rd ODI

Team India ace batter Shubman Gill has scripted history with his imperious 269 in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, there was once a time where he struggled to convert his hundreds into a much more significant score.

In early 2023, when Gill was settling into the Indian top order, taking over the role from Shikhar Dhawan, he scored 70 and 116 in the first and the third ODI against Sri Lanka at home. Despite those being match-winning contributions, the way he was playing, he looked set for a much bigger score, especially in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Gill scored his second ODI hundred, but was castled by Kasun Rajitha, with more than 16 overs still left in the innings. Virat Kohli, at the other end, went on to convert his hundred to record an unbeaten 166.

Gill's father, Lakhwinder, was far from pleased with his son's tendency to throw away solid starts.

“You see how he is getting out, even after he scored a century, he had enough time to score a double century. He will not get these starts all the time. When will he learn?” Gurkeerat Singh Mann recalled Lukhwinder's words after Shubman Gill was dismissed in the third ODI against Sri Lanka (via Indian Express).

During the tour of Zimbabwe in 2022, where he was still with the second-string side, Gill had scored his maiden century in the third ODI, after not capitalising on a solid start in the previous match.

“My father has been my primary coach. I got a bit of schooling the day before yesterday when I got out for 33. So this one is for my dad,” he had said during the post-match presentation.

Gill made sure that he made amends in the very next ODI after not converting his hundred into a big one against Sri Lanka. Just a couple of days later, in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the opening batter slammed a stunning double hundred.

However, he earned the wrath of his father once again after being dismissed for 104 in the second innings of the second Test against England in Vizag.

"My father would scold me for getting out that way; I'll get to know once I reach the hotel," the batter had said after losing his wicket in a reverse sweep attempt (via Times Now)

He was dismissed for 110 in the final Test of the same series in Dharamshala, and was run out for 91 in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Shubman Gill made the most of his start to score 269 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

After his 147-run knock in Headingley came to an end with a wild slog off Shoaib Bashir, the skipper dug in during the second Test, valuing his wicket above everything else.

His patience at the start was rewarded as he recorded his second hundred of the series at the end of Day 1. He made the most of the platform and the conditions to register his highest-ever score in Tests.

