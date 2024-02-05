"Had full belief in ourselves that we'll chase" - Ben Stokes after 106-run defeat in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

England skipper Ben Stokes revealed that his side had complete belief in themselves to chase the total of 399 on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against India in Vishakhapatnam. The seam-bowling all-rounder also admitted that matches like these get the best out of the team.

Coming into Day 4, the English were 67-1, chasing a record 399 to make it 2-0 in the five-Test series. However, Zak Crawley was once again the top run-scorer with 73 as the other batters failed to chip in with crucial contributions. The tourists were eventually bowled out for 292 to lose by 106 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes said it was an amazing game to be part of and underlined that management doesn't suggest the batters how to play.

"Coming into this last innings, had full belief in ourselves that we'll chase it down. In moments like that, in games with scoreboard pressure, that's where we get the best out of ourselves.

"Another great game to be a part of. There's no suggestion whatsoever about how to play. Everyone in the dressing room is a quality player. They are good enough to go out there and assess the conditions, and decide how to go about it."

England had a sniff at chasing down the total when Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes were looking reasonably comfortable amid their half-century partnership. However, Jasprit Bumrah broke the stand by dismissing Foakes and took the final wicket of Hartley to help India level the series.

"They showed a lot of maturity" - Ben Stokes on England spinners

Shoaib Bashir took 4 wickets on debut. (Credits: Getty)

When asked how was it to captain England's inexperienced spinners, the 32-year-old praised them for putting on a promising performance. Stokes added:

"I absolutely loved it (captaining the spinners). To put in the performance they did yesterday was incredible. They showed a lot of maturity beyond the years. He's amazing (Anderson). Two guys who're incredible bowlers (Anderson and Bumrah)."

The 3rd Test between India and England begins in Rajkot on February 15.

