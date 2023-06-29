“Had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon” - David Warner opens up batting with badly bruised hand on Day 1 at Lord’s

Australian opener David Warner has shared his thoughts on scoring a valiant half-century while battling a badly bruised hand on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s on Wednesday, June 28. The veteran batter admitted that his hand is a bit sore at the moment, adding he might get it examined after the Test.

The 36-year-old opener has taken a few painful blows on his hands in recent weeks. He was hit by a delivery from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in the World Test Championship (WTC). He also copped one from batting coach Michael Di Venuto in the nets during throwdowns. He is carrying a bruised palm as well.

Despite the injury woes, Warner did well to score 66 off 88 balls, a vital knock under pressure after England won the toss and sent Australia into bat under overcast conditions. Opening up on battling pain during his knock, Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"It's copped a battering the last two games, and in the nets, so it's little bit sore at the moment, bit of a bruise but I'll just see how we go after the game and I think we'll examine it then. At the moment it's quite tender.

"[I was] never in doubt, [but] it was quite sore. Initially it was more in the palm, I've got a hotspot where my thumb is and every time the ball hits the bat it just jars. Then today I got hit back in the knuckle which I think Mohammed Shami hit me [on] in that World Test Championship.

“I've had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we'll play it by ear and assess it after the game," he added.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well played, David Warner!



66 in 88 balls with 8 fours and a six. A lovely innings by Warner, he batted really well. Well played, David Warner!66 in 88 balls with 8 fours and a six. A lovely innings by Warner, he batted really well. https://t.co/iCHlciJTLZ

Warner had a reprieve early in his innings when he was dropped by Ollie Pope on 20 after he nicked a good delivery from his nemesis Stuart Broad. He went on to complete a defiant half-century, hitting eight fours and a six.

“I've felt in total control the last six to eight months” - Warner on his batting

The Australian opener has been under pressure in recent times due to lack of big scores. He has got starts, which includes a 43 in the WTC final and 36 at Edgbaston, but has failed to convert most of them. Warner, however, asserted that he is feeling good about his batting. He stated:

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is. I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving, not just playing with my hands. I felt like I was onto something special in the World Test Championship final. And then last game, same thing. I feel like everything I'm putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle.

"I'm excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner,” he added.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Australia finish the day on /



We go again tomorrow



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Close.Australia finish the day onWe go again tomorrow Close. Australia finish the day on 3️⃣3️⃣9️⃣/5️⃣We go again tomorrow 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/EfZbi9BXaN

Earlier this month, Warner had commented that he wants to play his last Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January 2024.

