"Had no idea Alex Carey was on 98*" - Australian skipper Pat Cummins after thrilling win in 2nd Test against New Zealand

Australian captain Pat Cummins has claimed he had no idea that wicketkeeper Alex Carey was on 98* when the former hit the winning runs in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday, March 11.

The visitors needed two runs to win when Cummins hit a boundary and ensured his team got home with three wickets in hand in an absolute thriller. The win also helped Australia to seal a 2-0 whitewash over the Kiwis.

Here's what Pat Cummins had to say about the winning moment and the nerves in the Australian dressing room in the post-match presentation:

“Pretty tense, everyone was nervous the last couple of hours. Amazing win. (On winning runs) Anyway possible to win, I had no idea he (Carey) was on 98."

Cummins remained unbeaten on 32 off 44 deliveries with four boundaries and added 61 runs for the eighth wicket with Alex Carey. The skipper helped win a similar game with the bat when Australia beat England in the Ashes last year at Edgbaston by three wickets.

Pat Cummins on importance of toss and first innings lead

Pat Cummins believes Australia won an important toss and were able to take full advantage of the conditions by bowling first. They bundled out New Zealand for just 162 and then took a 94-run lead. New Zealand did fight back, but the first-innings lead for the visitors ensured that the target of 279 was within their reach.

Cummins said:

“The toss helped, it was funny how quickly the match moved on Day 1. First innings leads are always key for this reason. We've been on the other side of Tests plenty of time, I just told the boys to keep the scoreboard moving, stay busy and put the pressure on the opposition."

When Travis Head was dismissed and Australia were 80/5, it seemed like the Kiwis were in the driver's seat to win their first Test against this opposition since 2011. However, Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey added a crucial 140 runs for the sixth wicket before Cummins and Carey took the visitors over the line.

