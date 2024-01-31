"Hadn't really thought about it" - Mitchell Marsh reacts to his Allan Border Medal victory

After clinching the Allan Border Medal for 2023, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh stated that he hardly pictured himself winning it. The 32-year-old also hopes to keep his consistency going and doesn't want it to be short-lived.

Marsh beat the likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon to bag the ultimate prize. The West Australian had a stellar year across formats, capped by a successful run in Tests after returning to the setup for the first time in four years.

Speaking after winning the award, the right-hander quipped that he had four beers by lunch. As quoted by Fox Sports, he conceded:

"I hadn’t really thought about it until a few of the boys started getting stuck into me that they thought I was going to win it, and then I started thinking maybe I’m with a chance. I had four beers at lunch so had better stop there. And now I’m sort of hoping that me winning this is not like COVID and we’ll look back in three years time and go, that was a weird time."

Marsh was integral to Australia's 2023 World Cup success, hitting 441 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49. He recorded a century each at the opening spot and the No. 3 position. His most unforgettable Test innings was a run-a-ball 118 against England in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley.

"She gave me the perspective on life I needed" - Mitchell Marsh thanks his wife

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

The seam-bowling all-rounder also credited his wife Greta, coach Andrew McDonald, and captain Pat Cummins for believing in him. He added:

"Grets is an amazing human, I said in my wedding vows eight months ago she gave me the perspective on life I needed and our life is a lot of fun. If I get a duck, or get a hundred, she’s always the same. To Ronny (McDonald) and Patty (Cummins) you believed in me and I can’t thank you enough. I’m a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always. You’ve changed my life."

Marsh has been rested from the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, but will return to captain Australia in the following T20I rubber.

