"Happy retirement" - Fans troll Rajat Patidar for another duck in India vs England Test series

Rajat Patidar failed to deliver with the bat again as he was dismissed for a duck in the second innings against England. The Indian batter has been in a lean patch of form, which continued in the fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

The right-handed batter was caught by Ollie Pope at backward short-leg off Shoaib Bashir. The latter dismissed him twice in this Test, removing him for 17 (leg before wicket) in the first innings.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Rajat Patidar for his second duck in the series. One user wrote:

"Happy retirement Rajat Patidar. Have a good second innings of life."

Here are a few more reactions:

Patidar also perished to spin in the last two Tests, with Rehan Ahmed doing the honors in the second game and Tom Hartley stepping up in the third.

Patidar had earlier scored 32, nine, five, and a duck in his first four innings at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, respectively. The middle-order batter has managed just 63 runs in six innings at an underwhelming average of 10.50.

India need 74 runs against England to win the 4th Test

India need 74 more runs against England with seven wickets in hand in the ongoing fourth Test on Monday.

At Lunch on Day 4, the hosts were 118/3 after 37 overs, with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 55 (81) and 37 (44), respectively. The duo shared an 84-run stand for the opening wicket.

In the second innings, England were bundled out for 145 in 53.5 overs to set a 192-run target with the help of a 46-run first-innings lead. Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 60 off 91 balls, hitting seven boundaries. For the hosts, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav returned with a fifer and four-wicket haul, respectively.

Batting first, the visitors put up 353 in their first innings, courtesy of Joe Root’s century. The former captain scored 122 off 274, with the help of 10 boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 4/67, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets respectively.

In response, India were bundled out for 307 in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered with the bat, returning with scores of 90 (149) and 73 (117), respectively.

For England, Shoaib Bashir took his maiden five-wicket haul, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson shared three and two wickets, respectively in that inning.

