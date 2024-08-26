"Har do saal mein World Cup aata hai" - Rinku Singh recalls what Rohit Sharma told him after 2024 T20 World Cup snub

Team India's swashbuckling batter Rinku Singh was one of the notable absentees from the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup. He was named as a reserve player. However, his exclusion from the main roster became a big talking point, given the southpaw's impressive record in the format.

Rinku recently shared details of the conversations he had with skipper Rohit Sharma after the announcement of India's 2024 T20 World Cup. He mentioned that Sharma told him to continue working hard.

The left-handed batter disclosed that the Indian captain made him understand that he was still very young. Hence, he had a chance to feature in many World Cups in the future. During an interview with News24, Rinku said:

"Haan woh (Rohit Sharma) aaye the samjane ki koi baat nahi, teri umar hi kya hai. World Cup aage bohot hai. Mehnat karte reh. Har do saal mein World Cup aata hai, uspe dhyaan de. Koi dikaat nahi hai, pareshan mat ho [He came to me and made me understand that it was okay, you are quite young. There will be many many World Cups in the future. Keep on working hard. There is a World Cup every two years, focus on that. Don't be disappointed]."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team beat South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup to lift the coveted trophy. With the triumph, India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

"I like Rohit Sharma's captaincy" - Rinku Singh

In the aforementioned interview, Rinku Singh was asked to name his favorite captain. He said that he likes Rohit Sharma's leadership and also mentioned that he is a fan of Virat Kohli's aggression.

Rinku said:

"I like Rohit Sharma's captaincy. I like Virat Kohli as well because aggression is very important while leading a team. So, his captaincy was also very good. "

You can watch the full interview below:

Rinku Singh is captaining Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing season of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The side opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Kashi Rudras in Lucknow on Sunday, August 25.

