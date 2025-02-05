"Hard to go past Virat Kohli" - Australian stars open up on the most famous contact in their phone [Watch]

Several Australian cricketers recently opened up on the most famous contact numbers they had on their respective phones. They made the revelation in a video shared by ABC Sport on Instagram on Wednesday, February 5.

While Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head said Pat Cummins was the most famous contact on their phone, Australia women's cricketers Alyssa Healy and Alana King voted for their teammate Ellyse Perry.

Men's wicketkeeper Alex Carey said that he had Ricky Ponting and David Warner's numbers on his phone and considered them the most famous people he knew. Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, mentioned Virat Kohli as the most famous contact on his phone.

"Hard to go past Virat (Kohli). Virat's pretty famous. I don't think anyone's got more Instagram followers in sport (than him)," said Maxwell.

Star batter Steve Smith mentioned famous actor Hugh Jackson's name whereas spinner Sophie Molineux referred to actress Asher Keddie as the most famous person on her phone. Keddie is renowned for her roles in Five Mile Creek, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Offspring, among others.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action in India's three-match ODI series against England

Kohli, who had a horrendous run with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India lost to Australia 1-3, will next be seen in action against England in a three-match ODI series, starting in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

In Australia, Kohli scored just one century in five Tests, and ended with an aggregate of 190 runs in nine innings. He will be keen on overturning his recent lack of form in the upcoming ODI series.

Kohli will also be India's batting leader in the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates later this month.

