Hardik Pandya ends Liam Livingstone's blazing knock of 43 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone's spirited six-filled knock was ended in the 18th over by India's Hardik Pandya in the ongoing third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The explosive batter scored 43 runs off 24 balls, playing a lone hand towards the end to help England post a respectable total in the must-win clash.

Livingstone was helpless at the non-striker's end as Varun Chakrvarthy ran through the England middle-order to record his second five-wicket T20I haul. The right-handed batter used his feet well against the spinners, and looked assured against the Indian spin unit.

He sent Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in the 17th over as England ran out of batting options. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav bringing on pace back in the 18th over, Livingstone had to take on Hardik Pandya. He tried to clear the long-on fence against a full delivery, but found Dhruv Jurel in the deep.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Livingstone was dismissed for a duck in the series opener, and scored 13 runs in the second T20I in Chennai.

England finish with 171-9 on the board courtesy of Livingstone's innings

Amid the middle-order collapse, Livingstone's knock lifted England from a dire state at 127-8. Although the all-rounder was dismissed in the 18th over, the last-wicket pair of Adil Rashid and Mark Wood put on some valuable runs to help the visitors put on 24 runs off the last three overs.

England need to defend the 172-run target to remain alive in the five-match series. The Jos Buttler-led side recorded defeats in Kolkata and Chennai to come into the contest in Rajkot with a 0-2 deficit.

Livingstone had bowled a couple of overs in the second T20I, conceding 14 runs and taking Axar Patel's wicket in the process. With an unchanged lineup and Adil Rashid as the sole frontline spinner, the all-rounder could play a role in the middle overs against India's dynamic batting lineup.

