Hardik Pandya’s big admission on Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 performance: “Our approach was not exactly how it was before the World Cup”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has candidly admitted that Team India’s approach in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia was different from how it was before the ICC event.

The Men in Blue had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign Down Under. They kicked-off proceedings with a terrific win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, they tasted defeat against South Africa in Perth and were hammered by 10 wickets in the semi-final in Adelaide by England.

Team India have now begun preparations for the next big white-ball event, the 2023 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue will start the New Year by taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series in India. At a press conference on the eve of the series, Pandya reflected in Team India’s disappointing T20 World Cup effort. He stated:

“Before World Cup, I don’t think we did anything wrong. Our template, approach, everything was the same. Pandya, however, added, “Yes, in the World Cup, things did not go the way we wanted. Our approach was not exactly how it was before the World Cup.”

The 29-year-old asserted that his and the team’s New Year Resolution is to try and win the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Asked about his expectations from 2023, Pandya replied:

“Yes, the biggest (New Year's Resolution is) to win the World Cup. I don’t think any bigger resolution can be there. Really want to win the World Cup. We will try everything possible in our capacity to go out there and give everything. Things are looking bright. Let’s hope it is.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya said, "winning the World Cup is the biggest new year resolution". Hardik Pandya said, "winning the World Cup is the biggest new year resolution".

India have not won an ICC event in almost a decade. Their last triumph came in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni.

“We are not looking to settle anything” - Hardik Pandya dismisses talks of Asia Cup revenge

Prior to the World Cup disappointment, India faltered in the Asia Cup as well. They went down to Pakistan by five wickets in the Super 4 and also lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets, thus failing to qualify for the final. Asked if India are looking at the T20Is against the Lankans as a revenge series, Pandya replied:

“No, we are not looking to settle anything. We just want to play good cricket.”

The Indian captain, however, assured that his team will play aggressive cricket and put Sri Lanka under pressure. Pandya concluded:

“We will make them feel like they are in India. Don’t worry about that. They will feel that they are playing an international team, India, in India. We don’t need to sledge them; our body language is enough for them to feel a little intimidated. We will do that.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter What should be their resolutions according to you? 🤔🏏 What should be their resolutions according to you? 🤔🏏#CricketTwitter https://t.co/Km4ajqHJ6X

The first T20I of the India-Sri Lanka series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Poll : 0 votes