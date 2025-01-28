Hardik Pandya yells in frustration and tosses his bat after getting dismissed for a sluggish 40 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed his frustration after getting dismissed in a crunch situation during the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The seam-bowling all-rounder yelled after getting out and tossed his bat to express his anger as India's hopes of winning vanished with his wicket.

The dismissal occurred in the 19th over of the innings when the Men in Blue still required a mammoth 41 off the final 12 deliveries. With Jamie Overton cleverly changing his pace, Pandya failed to judge it properly and sliced the ball to long-off, where visiting captain Jos Buttler took a simple catch. Pandya's 35-ball 40 included just two sixes and a boundary.

Notably, the 31-year-old had denied Dhruv Jurel a single off the last ball of the previous over to keep strike for the following one. However, it backfired as England eventually secured a 26-run win and kept the series alive.

Chasing 172 on a good batting surface, the Men in Blue were at 68-4 after eight overs. However, the English bowlers did a good job of slowing down the run rate and taking frequent wickets in the second half of India's innings.

Hardik Pandya had earlier taken two wickets to plot England's batting collapse

Hardik Pandya bowls. (Credits: Getty)

The Baroda-born all-rounder had earlier dismissed Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone to finish with figures of 4-0-33-2. Ben Duckett had set up a foundation for the visitors with his half-century, but England's middle-order collapse failed to take full advantage.

Livingstone provided England with a much-needed impetus with a 24-ball 43, clobbering five sixes in the process, to drag their side to 171. Varun Chakravarthy starred for the hosts with the ball, recording figures of 4-0-24-5.

Nevertheless, England's bowlers were even better, firing on all cylinders. Overton was the pick of their bowlers with 4-0-24-3. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two wickets each, while Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took one apiece.

India and England will lock horns in the fourth T20I in Pune on January 31.

