Haris Rauf to miss the remainder of PSL 9 due to shoulder dislocation

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be without Haris Rauf for the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a dislocated shoulder. The right-arm speedster will take four to six weeks to recover from the injury, with the franchise releasing an official statement regarding the same.

Rauf sustained the injury during the clash against the Karachi Kings on Saturday in Lahore when he pouched a tumbling catch while running in from long-off to get rid of Hasan Ali. While he took the catch cleanly, he rolled forward awkwardly and seemed to be in pain.

"The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season," the Qalandars said in a statement.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer had an excellent game against the Karachi Kings even as the defending champions crashed to their fourth successive defeat. He registered figures of 4-0-22-1, but the Qalandars failed to defend 175 despite reducing the Kings to 44-4 at one stage.

Haris Rauf's recent on-field and off-field struggles

Haris Rauf. (Image Credits: Getty)

Haris Rauf has had a few difficult months, having endured a poor 2023 World Cup in India as he leaked runs despite finishing with 16 scalps. Pakistan failed to make it past the group stage for the second successive time.

After the five-game T20I series against New Zealand, where he took seven wickets in a 4-1 series loss to the tourists, he landed in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Due to Rauf's non-participation in the three-Test tour of Australia, a decision he made to focus on his white-ball game, the PCB terminated his contract with immediate effect and has prohibited him from playing in overseas T20 leagues.

The 30-year-old will now be aiming to regain fitness in time for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 1. The Men in Green also have a T20I series against England shortly before the showpiece event.

