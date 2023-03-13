Harry Brook beats Ravindra Jadeja, Gudakesh Motie to win ICC Men's Player of the Month award for February 2023

Harry Brook won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the second time in his career on Monday, March 13. The young England star won the prize for his top-quality performances in the away Test series against New Zealand in February.

England drew the two-match Test series against New Zealand 1-1, and Harry Brook played a key role for the away team. He scored 329 runs in those two matches, also achieving his career-best score of 186 against the Blackcaps.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and West Indies player Gudakesh Motie were the other nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for February 2023. Brook beat both of them to win the prize for the second time.

“To win this award twice in a matter of months is a real honour. I’d like to thank my teammates and management of the England teams, who have been supportive and back me to play to my strengths,” the Englishman said in a media release issued by the ICC.

Brook previously won the award for December 2022 following some brilliant displays on England's tour to Pakistan.

Ashleigh Gardner won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for February 2023

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner bagged the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for February. She starred in Australia's Women's T20 World Cup triumph, winning the Player of the Series award at the grand stage. Gardner bowled a magnificent spell of 5/12 in a group stage match against New Zealand.

Gardner beat England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt to win the prize. Reflecting on her win, she said:

“Our Australian team are fortunate to have a number of world-class players, I’m happy I was able to contribute to our team success over the course of the World Cup.”

Gardner is currently in India, playing for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. GG are fourth in the WPL 2023 standings at the moment.

