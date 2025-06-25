Harry Brook becomes fifth batter to be dismissed for 99 and 0 in the same Test; one Indian in unique list

England batter Harry Brook was dismissed for a golden duck on Day 5 of the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Coming into bat at fall of Ben Duckett's wicket during England's chase of 371, he was caught down leg off Shardul Thakur's bowling. The right-handed batter tried to glance a leg-stump half volley, but only managed to feather the ball to the keeper.

Brook's first-ball dismissal followed his brilliant 99 in the first innings. Incidentally, he could have been dismissed without scoring in the first innings as well had Jasprit Bumrah not overstepped. The right-handed batter eventually fell one short of a hundred, perishing to Prasidh Krishna as he hooked a short ball to deep backward square leg.

Brook is now only the fifth batter in the history of Test cricket to register scores of 99 and 0 in the same match. Former India opener Pankaj Roy was the first-ever batter to score 99 and 0 in the same Test. Roy was dismissed for a duck in the first innings against Australia in Delhi in 1959. He made 99 in the second essay, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

Apart from Brook and Roy, the three other batters to register scores of 99 and 0 in the same Test match are all from Pakistan. Mushtaq Mohammad scored 99 and 0 against England in Karachi in 1973. Further, Misbah-ul-Haq registered scores of 99 0 against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2017, while another former captain Babar Azam scores 0 and 99 against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Brook has made an exceptional start to his Test career

England batter Brook has made a wonderful start to his Test career. Having made his debut in September 2022, the right-handed batter has swiftly established himself as a key member of the squad. In 26 Test matches, the 26-year-old has scored 2,438 runs at an average of 58.04, with eight hundreds and 12 fifties.

Of his eight Test tons, four have come against Pakistan, which includes a career-best score of 317, which was registered in Multan in October 2024. Further, the highly rated England batter has also notched up three Test tons against New Zealand and one against West Indies.

