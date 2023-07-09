Harry Brook opens up on chat with Brendon McCullum before match-winning 75 in 3rd Ashes Test

Harry Brook shone with the bat as England beat Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Day 4 on Sunday (July 9).

The right-hander smashed 75 off 93 as the hosts chased down 251 to keep themselves alive in the Ashes. The 24-year-old also shared a crucial fifty partnership with Chris Woakes (32*off 47) to help England recover from 171-6.

Following the knock, Brook expressed gratitude as England head coach Brendon McCullum sent him back to No.5 after he had departed for just three at No. 3 in the first innings. Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said:

"Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) just came up yesterday morning and said, 'You're going back to five'. I think Mo (Ali) wanted to go up to three and try to put the pressure on those guys.”

He continued:

“I've batted there (at No. 5) for the last four or five years of my career, whether it's for England or Yorkshire, so I probably feel most comfortable there. I'm happy to just be in the 11, to be honest.”

During his knock, Harry Brook became the first batter to complete 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced (1058). He has scored 210 runs in three Tests, including two half-centuries, in the ongoing series.

Having lost the first two tests, England now trail 2-1 heading into the fourth Test in Manchester starting July 19.

“I live getting us over the line” – Harry Brook unhappy to take England over the finishing line

Harry Brook said that he was annoyed at himself for failing to take England over the line as he got out to a rash shot, with England requiring about 20 runs to win.

The right-handed batter, though, expressed gratitude for Mark Wood’s cameo (16* off 8) as they eventually won the game. Brook said:

"I'm not one to blow up when I get in the changing room, but I had a little blow-up today because I like getting us over the line, and it was annoying I didn't (do it) today, but I'm happy we won.”

He added:

"Everybody was buzzing, and it was tense for a little while, but when Woody hit that six, we knew it was on.”

The fourth Ashes Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 19.

