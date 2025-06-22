Harry Brook slams Prasidh Krishna for a four and a six in the first over of Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook set the tempo for Day 3 of the first Test against India with consecutive boundaries off Prasidh Krishna. The right-handed batter had not gotten off the mark during his minor stint on Day 2, but went on to score his first runs in some style to get the proceedings underway at Headingley, Leeds.

Brook was unbeaten on zero off twelve deliveries at Stumps on Day 2, having survived a caught dismissal due to a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball. He blocked the first few deliveries of Prasidh Krishna in the first over of Day 3 as the bowler went full early on. However, as soon as he dropped his length, the batter latched on to it.

The penultimate delivery of the over was a short and wide delivery, which Brook cut hard through the off-side field to get his innings underway. The pacer bowled a similar delivery up next, reducing the width on offer, but Brook dispatched the ball with a commanding pull shot over the deep mid-wicket stand.

Have a look at the moment right here:

This marks Harry Brook's first Test appearance against India. He made his debut shortly after the Men in Blue played the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston in 2022. During the tour of India in 2024, he withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons.

Prasidh Krishna responds strongly with the crucial wicket of Ollie Pope in his next over on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

After conceding 10 runs off his first over, which took his economy for the innings over six runs, Krishna bounced back strongly by dismissing centurion Ollie Pope in his next over. Bowling the first delivery of the 52nd over, he dished out a harmless delivery well outside the off stump.

The right-handed batter was tempted to cut the ball hard, but could only nick it to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. England were reduced to 225-4 following the early jolt as India claimed the much-needed breakthrough on the moving day of the Test.

Harry Brook, on the other hand, is looking in solid touch. Following a couple of boundaries against Prasidh Krishna, he announced his intent with a bold boundary off Jasprit Bumrah as well after marching down the pitch and drilling through the covers.

