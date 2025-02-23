Harshit Rana unimpressed by Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder-barge while running between the wickets during IND vs PAK CT 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India pacer Harshit Rana wasn't impressed as Mohammad Rizwan inadvertently shoulder-barged him while running between the wickets during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The two sides are currently facing off in a crucial encounter, with Pakistan at the risk of getting eliminated if they lose this.

Ad

Rana, who took three wickets in the team's opening match against Bangladesh, is playing for the first time at the highest level against the Men in Green. The Delhi cricketer bowled well to star batter Babar Azam, chalking away a few dot balls but has gone wicketless thus far in five overs, conceding 19 runs.

Here is a video of the incident between Rana and Rizwan:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier, Rizwan had won a crucial toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Green lost their openers Babar (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10) after a decent start.

Pakistan had made one change coming into the game, with Imam replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman. The Men in Blue stayed unchanged from their six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Mohammad Rizwan dismissed by Axar Patel after a massive partnership with Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Rizwan perished for 46 off 77 deliveries, with Axar Patel dismissing him in the 34th over. The keeper-batter had survived a dropped catch from Rana in the previous over but was almost yorked by the left-arm spinner.

Ad

The partnership between him and Saud Shakeel amounted to 104 after they joined hands at 47-2 in the 10th over. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 188-5 after 41 overs.

The defending champions are under immense pressure and face a must-win situation against their arch-rivals because of the 60-run defeat to New Zealand in Karachi in their tournament opener.

Notably, Pakistan hold a 3-2 lead over India in the Champions Trophy, having beaten them in 2004, 2009 and 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback