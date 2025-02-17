Harshit Rana unlikely to play in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match: Reports

Pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to start in India's first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Harshit Rana has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy as Bumrah failed to recover on time from his lower back injury. According to a report by the PTI, Harshit is unlikely to play India's opening match against Bangladesh.

The report added that left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is most likely to partner Mohammad Shami in the opening game. Arshdeep Singh has played only nine ODIs for India so far and has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 23.00 and an economy-rate of 5.17.

He is likely to be preferred over Harshit as India begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Harshit Rana made his ODI debut only recently in the home series against England and was fast-tracked into the Champions Trophy squad as Bumrah's replacement over Mohammed Siraj.

How has Harshit Rana fared in his white-ball international career so far?

Harshit Rana is relatively inexperienced as far as his international career is concerned. He has played just one T20I and three ODIs, looking at his white-ball career.

The young pacer made his T20I debut against England at home. Although he was expensive, he impressed as he returned with figures of 3/33 from four overs at an average of 11.00 and an economy-rate of 8.25.

He made his ODI debut in the opening game of the three-match series against England in Nagpur. While he gave away 53 runs from seven overs, he was among the wickets on his debut, grabbing three of them by dismissing Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone.

Harshit Rana has been a wicket-taking bowler without a doubt. However, he has been rather expensive in the three ODIs that he has played so far. He has picked up six wickets, giving away 146 runs at an average of 24.33 and an economy-rate of 6.95.

Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the 2025 Champions Trophy squad, the 23-year-old will have massive shoes to fill as and when he gets an opportunity.

