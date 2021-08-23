"He has got a couple of really good balls this series" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli's dismissals against England 

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been due for a big score for a while now. A first-ball duck in the first Test match just made things worse for him. Kohli scored only 61 runs in the second Test match and was once again criticized by many in the media. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar gave his take on Kohli's dismissals during the series against England.

During a media interaction organised by Sony, Ajit Agarkar said:

"He got 600 plus runs in the last series against England in England with all their bowlers available. No, he got a great first ball from Anderson in Nottingham, worked hard for 40 odd in the first innings. The ball from Sam Curran in the second innings was good deception. He has got a couple of really good balls this series."

Agarkar came to Kohli's defense and said that fans should wait and see what happens next in the series. Virat Kohli will be eager to come good in the next Test match. He is a champion player and his run drought will motivate him to perform better.

"I can't imagine someone changing after 15 years" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli's attitude

When a player is doing well, no one complains about his mannerisms. This has been the story with Virat Kohli too. Everyone loved his aggression when he was doing well but he is now being criticized for the very same attitude. Many have claimed that he is over-aggressive and does not respect the game.

When asked if Kohli should change his attitude, Agarkar said:

"Every individual is different. Everyone has their own way. Some things help people get the best out of them, maybe with Virat Kohli that's the thing. If it's having an adverse effect on your game, then maybe someone can have a word. But that's clearly not the case with Virat Kohli. I can't imagine someone changing after 15 years."

The third Test will begin on August 25 and Kohli will be looking to answer all his critics with his bat. India will enter the match with a 1-0 lead in the series. Both teams have had a good break after the first couple of games and will be looking to make a statement in the remaining games.

