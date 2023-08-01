"Has to be looked into" - Glenn McGrath unimpressed by ball change during 4th innings of 5th Ashes Test

Former Australian legendary seamer Glenn McGrath has raised concerns about the changed ball during the fourth innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London. The New South Wales lad revealed that umpires must do something about it.

The on-field umpires, after England's request, changed the 33-over-old ball with an almost brand-new cherry that produced plenty of swing and seam. Australia lost a clump of wickets to the same despite a strong start in pursuit of 384 and eventually suffered a 43-run loss.

In his column for BBC Sport, McGrath stated that ball change was not the reason England won but suggested that umpires should find a solution for this issue moving forward. He said:

"I must say - and it is not the reason England won - the fact the umpires changed a 37-over-old ball on day four - the original was knocked out of shape when Mark Wood hit Usman Khawaja on the helmet - for one that looked like it had been used for no more than 15 overs has to be looked into to."

The 53-year-old equally praised Australia for how they went about their business, elaborating:

"A chase of 384 would have been Australia's second-highest in Test history so it was always going to be tough. They stuck at it impressively, especially given the momentum England had built over the previous days."

Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with 72 in the fourth innings and built a 140-run opening stand with David Warner, also complained about the same. The left-hander revealed that he spoke to umpire Kumar Dharmasena about the ball looking extremely different from the previous one.

"I'll admit 2-2 is a fitting result to the series" - Glenn McGrath

Australia celebrate their Ashes retention. (Credits: Getty)

Glen McGrath further claimed that Bazball's real test will be two years later when England face Australia Down Under for the urn. He opined::

"I am always going to be positive and back Australia but I'll admit 2-2 is a fitting result to the series. Both teams were on the ropes at times but managed to hang in there. We'll have to see how things are but in two-and-a-half years time I bet I'll be making the same prediction again. England have lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 in their last three trips down under. Winning in Australia will be Bazball's next frontier."

While England won the 2010-11 Ashes series held Down Under, they haven't won a Test since 2011. Since 2000, the Englishmen have also suffered 5-0 defeats twice.