"Has scored a hundred literally every time " - Dinesh Karthik backs Shubman Gill to shine in India-Pakistan clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Dinesh Karthik reckons that Team India opener Shubman Gill will be the player to watch out for in the side's group match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The two Asian cricketing giants will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Pointing out Gill's tremendous record at the venue, Karthik stated that the batter is expected to play a big knock in the clash.

In a video posted on the ICC's official website, Karthik offered his thoughts on the much-anticipated match:

"In the last six, eight months, Ahmedabad have produced some of the best batting pitches. One man who is gonna definitely say 'yes' to that match is Shubman Gill. He has scored a hundred literally every time they have walked out Ahmedabad. He is gonna take the pitch, put it in his pocket and travel with that everywhere he goes"

Gill has showcased stellar form with the bat this year. He was the leading run-getter in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), aggregating 890 runs from 17 matches, which included three centuries and four fifties.

It is worth mentioning that the right-handed batter has a wonderful record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, mustering 669 runs from 12 IPL matches at the particular venue. Furthermore, Gill also has a Test ton and a T20I hundred to his name in Ahmedabad.

"It took a few days to recover" - Dinesh Karthik on India's famous win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022

Dinesh Karthik was a part of India's squad in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The veteran keeper-batter recalled how the Men in Blue's encounter against Pakistan in the tournament was a high-octane thriller.

He predicted that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 contest between the two sides would also be an exciting affair, adding:

"I want talk about one match - India-Pakistan, that is going to be the blockbuster. The last time those two teams met, I was part of team India in the T20 World Cup, and I don't think I have smiled like that for a week post the game. That was the kind of impact it had. It took a few days to recover, so that is going to be one hell of a game."

India have a flawless record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The two have locked horns in seven editions of the marquee event, and India have emerged victorious on all occasions.

The T20 World Cup 2022 match featuring the two sides was a closely fought battle. Rohit Sharma and Co. eked out a four-wicket win in a last-ball thriller, thanks to Virat Kohli's majestic unbeaten knock of 82.

Poll : 0 votes