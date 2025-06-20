"Has not shown the kind of consistency" - Sanjay Manjrekar engages in heated debate over Team India batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test 

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in a heated debate with Deep Dasgupta regarding KL Rahul's batting position and consistency ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20. The right-handed batter features at the top of the order, retaining his position from the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, following Rohit Sharma's Test retirement.

KL Rahul had to settle for a role in the middle order after the trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill took over the top-order roles at the start of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The wicket-keeper batter's shuffle continued as he availed an opportunity to open the batting again in Rohit Sharma's absence during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series opener in Perth. His promising display, coupled with his existing overseas record, prompted the management to give him a run of games.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta urged the team management to give KL Rahul a long rope at the top of the order, and end the long-standing shuffle.

"See, I just hope they give him a permanent position now. He made his debut in 2014. It's been more than a decade, but we still don't know where does he fit into the Indian Test side? Is he a middle-order batter? Is he an opener? I think it's about time to tell him, 'KL, you've got to play this series or whatever, and you’re going to play as an opener. This is what you’re going to do. And I think once you give him that position, that security, we will see a different KL Rahul," Dasgupta said while speaking on Star Sports (via Hindustan Times).

"So that’s something I think is being quite unfair on him. It's been a decade now. Come on. Give him that series, maybe more than that and tell him this is how we are looking at you – as an opener – and play him," Dasgupta added.

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, disagreed with Dasgupta's take, and suggested that the reason KL Rahul has been shuffled a lot over the course of his career is because he has not been consistent enough to cement his place.

"Am I allowed to contradict? I will be nice. I believe KL Rahul has not shown the kind of consistency that’s expected of him at any position. Had this been a guy who averaged 52 as an opener, nobody would dare drop him to No. 4 or 5. Having said that, huge responsibility on him," Manjrekar said in response.

KL Rahul has not recorded an average of over 40 in three consecutive series in his career. On the other hand, he is also one of Team India's most prolific opening batters in terms of technique and performance, particularly away from home. Although his away average of 31 suggests otherwise, seven out of his eight Test hundreds have come overseas.

KL Rahul has kickstarted his England tour with a solid knock so far for India

The opening batter has looked at his assured best along with Yashasvi Jaiswal after Team India were put into bat first by Ben Stokes in the first Test. He has balanced caution and aggression, leaving the ball well, while also actively looking to punish the poor, wide deliveries.

At the time of writing, KL Rahul is unbeaten on 24 runs off 59 deliveries in the first innings on Day 1, while India are coasting through in the first session of the series.

