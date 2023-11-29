"Has the talent of ABD and mindset of VIRAT"- Fans react after Glenn Maxwell's 104* (48) helps Australia beat India in 3rd T20I

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continued his blazing form with another match-winning knock in the third T20I against India on Tuesday, November 28. He hit a 47-ball century to help Australia win the match by five wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After being asked to bat first, Team India notched up a huge total of 222/3 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a 52-ball century, spearheading the batting department in the contest. Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Tilak Varma (31*) played supporting roles well.

During the chase, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother after losing three wickets for 68 in 6.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell took the onus on himself and hit a scintillating century to see his side home on the final ball of the match. En route to 104* (48), he smacked eight sixes and as many fours.

It was his second great chasing knock this month after his iconic double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. Fans took note of Glenn Maxwell's magnificent knock in the third T20I against India and expressed their reactions on X. Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We did really well to keep ourselves in the game"- Glenn Maxwell

At the post-match presentations after winning the Player of the Match award, Maxwell reflected on the win and said:

"It all went pretty quickly. We knew that it was going to be hard to bowl yorkers, didn't quite have a number targeted, thought of giving ourselves a chance going into the last over. We did really well to keep ourselves in the game till the end."

On the thought process during the final few overs, Maxwell added:

"Axar had one over left, so Wadey had to be out there to cash in. He played that role really well, I was trying to take the pacers on. Struggled a little bit, but Wadey controlled the other end and got me through the backend of the innings."

Glenn Maxwell will head back to Australia now and will miss the last two T20I matches of the five-match series.