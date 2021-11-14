Hasan Ali needs to make a strong comeback and for that he needs strong body and will: Shoaib Akhtar after Hasan Ali's poor outing against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final

Shoaib Akhtar has mooted that Hasan Ali needs to strengthen his body and needs to have a strong will in order to make a comeback. Hasan Ali endured one of his worst nights in the Pakistani jersey against Australia in the second T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. The 27-year old went wicketless and even dropped a game-changing catch of Matthew Wade during Pakistan's loss to Australia.

Having conceded 44 runs in four wicketless overs, Ali had more disappointment to face in the closing stages of the tightly-contested encounter in Dubai. As soon as the match was over, Ali received a lot of backlash and anger. Since then, several players have come out in support of the Pakistani pacer and the latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistani veteran Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar, in his YouTube video, asked Hasan Ali to put in a lot of effort in his bowling so as to achieve a strong comeback after his dismal performance against the Aussie unit. You can watch Akhtar's video below:

Shoaib Akhtar, while acknowledging that Hasan Ali didn't bowl well enough on the slow Dubai surface. He advised that Ali should strengthen his body and bowl quicker. Akhtar also pleaded Hasan Ali not to get demolarised for his performance.

Here's what the former Pakistani speedster had to say about Hasan Ali's performance against Australia -

"I know Hasan Ali did not bowl well. He has a weak body and lacks pace. He did not have the nip to beat the batsmen on these slow wickets. He did not have that variety. He needs to think about what he needs to do now."

''Strengthen his body and bring back his pace.He needs to put in a lot of effort again. He should not get demoralized. He needs to make a strong comeback and for a strong comeback he needs a strong body and for that he needs a strong will. He should gather all of this and I wish him the best of luck," Akhtar added.

"In this era of social media, there is utmost pressure on the players" - Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

The former cricketer-turned-expert also lamented regarding the outward pressure and hassle players receive from fans on social media. His statement came in the wake of constant outrage lashing out by fans towards Hasan Ali.

Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 @RealHa55an میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،

میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثار



میں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،

Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 @RealHa55an میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،

میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثار



میں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،

اے میرے پیارے وطن 💚🇵🇰

Akhtar extended his support to Ali and entreated fans not to use "bad" and "dirty" comments on social media. While lamenting that a lot of players get demolarised due to the anger they face on social media, Akhtar said:

"In this era of social media, there is utmost pressure on the players. I am telling you this from my personal experience that it's not easy. A lot of players get demoralized. I request you not to demoralize these players and please avoid the bad and dirty comments. Just show your character that God has given you."

Shoaib Akhtar, who has 444 international wickets to his name, also mentioned that as cricketers, it's well within their rights to have their say on a particular cricketer. However, he also requested the audience of the game not to hit "below the belt" and use foul language against anyone.

"As a cricketer to another cricketer we can say a lot of things because we've played the game. But as the audience, I would request you not to hit below the belt and not abuse Hasan Ali or anyone else," Akhtar concluded.

Following Pakistan's defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals, the Men in Green are set to tour Bangladesh for a 3-match T20I and a 2-match Test series. T20Is will begin from November 19, whereas the two-match Test series will commence from November 26.

Edited by Diptanil Roy