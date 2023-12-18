"Have found their basic bowling style" - Sanjay Manjrekar pleased with Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan's performance in 1st IND vs SA ODI

Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ran riot in the first ODI against South Africa. They shared nine wickets between them as the Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for 116 runs to register an eight-wicket win on Sunday. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was pleased with Arshdeep and Avesh's inspired spells in the first ODI.

Manjrekar highlighted that while Arshdeep and Avesh have been exceptional in domestic cricket, the story has been different for them at the highest level. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator was happy to see that both of them found their feet at the international level in the same game.

"11 ODIs between the three, it tells you about how not weak, but this was clearly the second line of India's seam bowling with regards to experience," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo. "Just very, very happy to see Avesh Khan and Arsdheep Singh, who had lost their way a little bit at the international level, have found their basic bowling style and how they would pick wickets at the IPL and domestic level before they faced the harsh reality of international cricket. I hope they continue to do what they did in this match."

"Arshdeep, just pitching the ball up, getting it to swing, and maybe at the most, we saw a short-of-a-length ball. Avesh Khan as well, keeping it simple. I am glad both of them, who were searching for a performance like this at the international level, found it in the same game." he added.

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan stole the show in the first ODI against South Africa, picking up five and four wickets, respectively. The Proteas were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 116, their lowest total in a home ODI.

India chased down the target in just 16.4 overs, riding on debutant Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten half-century.

"There were no visible signs that it was difficult to bat on" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the pitch used for 1st ODI

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that South Africa's batting has been a major cause for concern, highlighting how they have been bowled out for low scores against India on three occasions this year. The Proteas folded for just 83 against the Men in Blue at the 2023 World Cup, while they managed just 95 runs in the third T20I on Thursday.

Manjrekar noted that the batters failed to get going, despite the pitch not being very tough to bat on.

"This is the third occasion," he added. "We saw them get about 80-odd against India at the Eden Gardens at the World Cup. 96 in the last T20I, and 116 here. So, that is actually a big story.

"What is happening with South Africa in home conditions against a young Indian bowling attack? To be all out for 116 on a pitch where there were no visible signs that it was difficult to bat on."

South Africa will look to bounce back in the second ODI against India, scheduled to take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.