Former Australian captain Steve Waugh remarked that the England team was taking a massive risk with its 'Bazball' approach in the 2023 Ashes series. The retired cricketer feels that facing Australia's attack will be the ultimate test for England.

Under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England have undergone a complete overhaul in their approach. Their aggressive gameplay has enabled them to win 10 out of their last 12 Tests, including pulling off a 3-0 series whitewash in Pakistan.

Waugh questioned if England had a Plan B in place if they came across a world-class bowling unit such as Australia, in challenging conditions. As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B? Have they got a Plan B? If they haven't, then they are going to be found out. They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got. It is exciting but to me, the jury is out at the moment. Does (Bazball) hold up under scrutiny against a really good bowling attack in maybe challenging conditions?"

Stokes has already declared that England will play fearlessly in the Ashes. The gun all-rounder expressed his desire to forge an environment where everyone can try things out without any fear.

"They can't chop and change" - Steve Waugh backs England to stick to their aggressive approach

Despite doubting England's backup plan in place, 58-year-old Steve Waugh stated that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will hold nothing back. Waugh added:

"There is no doubt it won't work all the time but I think with McCullum and Stokes, they will have the courage to go through with it. They can't chop and change. Have they got a back-up plan? I'm not sure. That might find them out."

England haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015 and are, understandably, desperate to regain it this time.

