“Have no plans of cloning myself in near future” - Shubman Gill on whether he is single 

Team India batsman Shubman Gill has revealed that he is very much single and not in any romantic relationship.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram stories, a fan was curious to know whether Shubman Gill was single. The 21-year-old had a tongue in cheek response:

“Oh yes! I am. I have no plans of cloning myself in the near future, either.”

Shubman Gill has been constantly linked to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. There have been times when Sara has appreciated the young batsman's on-field performances, with the two often liking each others’ social media posts as well.

In January this year, Shubman Gill and Sara shared a post with the same caption on their social media accounts. Both Shubman and Sara wrote "I spy" with an eye emoji on their posts, sending social media into a frenzy.

Shubman Gill confident of India's chances in WTC final

Shubman Gill is likely to open the Indian innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18-22. The youngster is currently quarantining with members of the Indian team at a five-star hotel in Mumbai ahead of the England tour.

A couple of days back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official social media handles in which Team India stars, including Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant among others, were seen sweating it out in the gym.

Earlier, in an interview with India TV, Shubman Gill expressed confidence that India will do well in the WTC final. He asserted:

"We did well in Australia. We have been playing well overseas and I feel we can't be better prepared for this final. As an opener, I feel you should be able to play session by session not just in England, overseas in general. In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener."

After completing their quarantine in Mumbai, Team India will depart for the UK on June 2. After reaching Southampton, the venue for the WTC final, they will have to undergo another 10-day quarantine period.

