"Have to question whether a lot of Australia's top order have actually worked on the shot" - Mark Taylor on Pat Cummins and Co. sweeping in Delhi

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor questioned whether Pat Cummins and Co. were better prepared to play the sweep shot on Day Three of the second Test in Delhi.

Four Australian batters fell while playing the sweep shot on Day Three of the Delhi Test as they collapsed from 61-1 to 113 all out. As a result, their lead was only 114, with India chasing the target in the second session to take a 2-0 series lead.

Speaking to 2GB Wide World of Sports, Taylor reckons Australia decided to change their batting plans as playing with a straight bat didn't work. Nevertheless, he doubted whether the batters had practiced enough.

He said:

"I have to question whether a lot of Australia's top order have actually worked on the shot before they went over there, and I reckon the answer would be 'no'. I think what they've done is change their plan to play the sweep shots because they felt the old plan of playing straight hasn't worked."

"It's a shot you've got to practise and a shot you've got to be good at, and I'm not sure a lot of our guys are good at it. I think they're playing it because they feel like they've got to play it. It's the only way they feel they can score against Ashwin and Jadeja, and at the moment they're losing the battle."

Ravindra Jadeja was the chief destroyer with seven wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin snared three. For Australia, Travis Head top-scored with 43.

"The dismissal that shocked me the most was Steve Smith" - Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor. (Image Credits: Getty)

Taylor was left especially unimpressed by Steve Smith's sweep. The former Aussie batter opened up on Smith's dismissal, stating that his sweep shot seemed out of desperation and revealed the advice he would have given the tourists.

He added:

"The dismissal that shocked me the most was Steve Smith playing that sweep shot because it's not a shot he plays often. That looked a shot of desperation to me. I would be saying to our batters, 'Just get back to basics. Get back to a simple plan that you think is going to work when the ball starts to turn and see how that goes."

The third Test between India and Australia starts on March 1 in Indore.

