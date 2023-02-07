"Have to think practically" - Saba Karim feels India should not prepare batting-friendly tracks for Australia Tests

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes that Australia will have the upper hand if India decide to use batting-friendly wickets for the upcoming four-match Test series.

He noted that India too will have to address a few concerns ahead of the crucial series. Karim pointed out that the side struggled to win their second Test match of the series in Bangladesh last year as the wicket had some assistance for both pacers and spinners.

The 55-year-old opined that the hosts will have to be practical and consider their strengths while preparing the pitches. Speaking to India News Sports, Karim said:

"Australia will dominate if we prepare batting wickets. We have to think practically. We got a wicket in Bangladesh, where there was something for both spinners and fast bowlers. We almost lost the second Test match there. So there are some concerns with the Indian team as well."

During the same discussion, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma mentioned that Australia will be well-prepared to play on turning tracks. He noted how the visitors are expected to play some mind games too.

He highlighted that the Aussies have an imposing challenge ahead of them, which is why they are leaving no stone unturned in terms of preparation. The veteran coach emphasized that this is why the side have roped in net bowlers who have similar styles to Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Australia are known for their mind games," he added. "They prepare well for every series. They are practising against the type of bowlers that they are going to face in the matches. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be our trump cards. Australia are worried, and that's why they are preparing to counter them by having net bowlers with similar styles."

Notably, the upcoming Test series is of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma and Co., as they have a chance of securing a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia, on the other hand, have already qualified for the summit clash.

"Many Australian cricketers believe that beating India in India will be a big achievement" - Saba Karim on the mindset of Pat Cummins and Co.

Saba Karim further stated that winning a Test series on Indian soil will be a monumental feat for the Australian team.

He claimed that the series holds great significance for Pat Cummins and Co., as it is one of their toughest assignments in recent years. Karim emphasized that even England failed to put up a fight against Australia, losing the last Ashes series 4-0.

The former keeper-batter suggested that this is why beating India in their own backyard has become the most important thing for Australia.

"Many Australian cricketers believe that beating India in India will be a big achievement," he continued. "We saw how Australia beat England 4-0 in the last Ashes series. They won comprehensively. This indicates that the contest between Australia and England has seen a dip in quality. This is why Australian players feel that winning in India is of great significance, given the alien conditions."

The Test series opener between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting on Thursday, February 9.

