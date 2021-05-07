“Have been doing well in domestic cricket, but IPL has got me into the limelight” - Avesh Khan

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Capitals (DC) pace bowler Avesh Khan has said that although he has been performing well in domestic cricket recently, it is the IPL that has brought him into the limelight.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Avesh Khan was named as a stand-by in the Indian squad for the Test tour of England. Earlier, he claimed 14 wickets in eight matches for DC in IPL 2021.

Avesh Khan picked up 28 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches in the 2019-20 season and also claimed 14 wickets in five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this campaign.

In an interview with IANS, Avesh Khan said:

"I have been doing well in domestic cricket over the past two seasons, but IPL has got me into limelight. In Mushtaq Ali too this year, I took 14 wickets in five matches."

Experienced South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was the leader of the DC attack. But with the former looking out of sorts, Avesh Khan lifted his game and came up with some commendable performances.

Reflecting on his impressive bowling in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely owing to a spate of COVID-19 breaches in the bio-bubbles of several teams, Avesh Khan said:

"I played all the matches (for Delhi Capitals) this time, so I was definitely feeling very confident. I bowled very well. The team also won matches. We were at the top of the table, so I was feeling very confident."

The young pacer added that he was happy to grab his chances after he was given the responsibility. Avesh Khan elaborated in this regard:

"I got responsibility, and I utilised it very well. I bowled at every stage – with the new ball, middle overs and death overs. The team's coaches and captain gave me a lot of confidence, so whatever situation I got, I did really well every time.”

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

If you do well in IPL, your confidence goes up: Avesh Khan

The Madhya Pradesh fast bowler admitted that doing well in the IPL can do wonders to a player’s confidence and self-belief. Avesh Khan explained:

"Confidence in IPL helps. If you do well there, your confidence goes up. Focus improves and importantly, you learn to do well under pressure. We get the belief that we can do well at the international level, in Test matches too."

On his interaction with DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan said:

"DC coach Ricky Ponting asked me to bowl with focus and give 100%. It helped with Rishabh as captain of DC because I have played with him before. Whatever mistakes there were in the match, we (Rishabh and I) used to discuss after the match."

To keep himself in shape, Avesh Khan also hired a dietician and lost weight, which helped him to improve his performance.

One shone bright on his comeback & delivered the Super Over while the other has been amongst the wickets. 👌👌



Presenting the @DelhiCapitals' bowling aces: @akshar2026 & Avesh Khan 😎😎 - By @28anand #VIVOIPL #SRHvDC



Watch the full interview 🎥 👇https://t.co/cbzKlVKG6t pic.twitter.com/EQNzo4bcMo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

Apart from his exploits in the IPL, Avesh Khan has also featured in 26 first-class matches, claiming 100 wickets at an average of 23.01.