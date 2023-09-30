"Haven’t heard anything about international retirement from anyone in our group" - Jos Buttler ahead of 2023 World Cup

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has quashed rumors about any players in the squad considering immediate retirement. The keeper-batter asserted that everyone is focused on defending their World Cup crown successfully and will worry about other things later.

With the likes of Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes are on the wrong side of 30s, this could be the final World Cup edition for them. Hence, they will want to sign off on a winning note.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, here's what the 33-year-old said about the alleged rumors:

"I don’t know anyone’s intentions and I haven’t heard anything about international retirement from anyone in our group. I don’t think anyone’s thinking that at the moment because they’re focused on the team and playing well at the start of an exciting campaign. But there might be individuals after this World Cup who want to make this kind of decision."

The Lancashire batter declared that the side want to avoid any unwanted distractions and single-mindedly concentrate on retaining the trophy.

"We don’t need to add pressure by saying this is the last dance or anything like that," he said. "We’re looking forward to the World Cup and we’ve got a really strong group of players. Any time you get to represent your country at a World Cup is very exciting and needs your full attention. You don’t want anyone thinking too far past it."

The English are coming off a resounding series in New Zealand on home soil. Although New Zealand won the first match comprehensively, Buttler and Co. roared back to win the next three and clinch the series.

"I don’t think anything can quite replicate playing for your country" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

At 33, Buttler reckons he has quite a few years ahead of him and remains keen to improve in certain areas to become a better player. He explained:

"Hopefully, I will be playing for England a while longer yet. I know I’ve just ticked over to 33 but I don’t feel that old. I don’t think anything can quite replicate playing for your country. It’s a huge honor you don’t take for granted, but at the same time, I’m pretty calm.

"That’s where I’m at in my career. I’m excited for whatever is left. I still feel there are areas I want to improve and get better as a player, which is a nice place to be because it gives you desire and motivation."

England and New Zealand will kickstart the 2023 World Cup on October 5 in Ahmedabad.