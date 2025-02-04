"He almost disrespects it" - Michael Vaughan criticizes England star for his approach against spin ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has singled out Harry Brook for approaching spin recklessly during the T20I series against India ahead of the 50-over games. He called out Brook's over-aggressive approach, stating that he 'almost disrespects' it.

The Yorkshire batter was dismissed via spin-bowling on all five occasions and claimed twice by Varun Chakravarthy in the five-match T20I series. The right-hander managed to aggregate only 91 runs at 18.20 with a best of 51 but maintained a strike rate of 146.77.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan stated that England must play spin better and the buck starts with Brook, given he has the ability to overcome that weakness. He wrote:

Trending

"They seemed to have a clear strategy to attack the first ball of the over. You see that in modern white-ball cricket, but that is actually what India want. They just have to play spin better. They have a problem against it, as we saw at the World Cups in 2023 and 2024.

"Harry Brook is definitely part of that problem. Brook can clearly come good against spin. He has got the game and the gift to overcome anything. I just think he is too aggressive against spin. He almost disrespects it, and thinks he can just whack it out of the ground."

Vaughan underlined that Brook must look up to Root, who has a balanced approach to things, adding:

"I’d love him to watch Joe Root, who is a master of going back, hitting into the leg side, nabbing a two, getting off strike. Sweeps and reverse sweeps to manoeuvre the field and create gaps. Do not just think boundary, boundary, boundary all the time. If Brook marries his own game with a bit of Root, he will be much better for it."

Brook is set to slot in the middle order for the upcoming ODI series, and Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the Indian squad. Hence, the Englishman is likely to face more overs from the leggie should he get an opportunity. Chakravarthy troubled almost all England batters in the T20I leg, finishing with 14 wickets in five games.

"The game has not changed so much that you do not need some glue" - Michael Vaughan

Joe Root will bolster England's ODI team. (Credits: Getty)

Vaughan feels England's success in the Champions Trophy campaign will depend a lot on Joe Root, given the former Test skipper's ability to play innings. Vaughan also reckons Root still has a place in the T20I side, as he wrote:

"When England were at their best, smashing 350 in ODIs on a regular basis, we forget how good Root was. And when they won the T20 World Cup it was Ben Stokes playing pragmatic cricket to get them over the line. Root manoeuvred the ball into the gaps, which allowed everyone else to be firecrackers.

"There is a strong case to consider him for the T20 World Cup, but before then, I do not think they have a chance in the Champions Trophy without him playing well. The game has not changed so much that you do not need some glue, and Root will need to remind England’s big-hitters that 50 overs is a very long time."

The three-match ODI series against India begins on February 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news