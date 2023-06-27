"He always gives more than 100 percent" - Virender Sehwag wants India to win 2023 World Cup for Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Virat Kohli holds the same importance for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2023 World Cup as Sachin Tendulkar did prior to the 2011 edition. He believes India must win the trophy for Kohli.

Kohli has been a long-standing servant of Indian cricket and is arguably among the best ODI run-scorers. The right-handed batter has amassed 12898 runs in 274 ODIs at an average of 57.32. He was part of the World Cup 2011 winning squad under MS Dhoni.

Speaking to Star Sports, Virender Sehwag observed that Virat Kohli always gives his everything and predicts that the pitches in the tournament should aid his run-scoring.

"We played that World Cup for Tendulkar," Sehwag said. "If we won the World Cup, it would have been a great exit for Sachin paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 percent."

"I think Virat Kohli is also looking to this World Cup," he added. "100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India."

India reached the semi-finals of the last two 50-over World Cup editions, but Kohli failed to step up. The Men in Blue lost to Australia and New Zealand, respectively, where the right-hander got out for single-digit scores.

Virender Sehwag reveals MS Dhoni's food habits during the 2011 World Cup

Virender Sehwag. (Image Credits: Getty)

Virender Sehwag went on to reveal that captain MS Dhoni only had khichdi throughout the tournament when India won the World Cup in 2011.

"MS Dhoni used to have khichadi throughout 2011 World Cup. It was his superstition," he said.

Dhoni remained 91 not out India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to lift their second World Cup crown.

The Men in Blue will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

