"He always sets the tone" - Michael Vaughan heaps praise on Pat Cummins for phenomenal spell on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was full of praise for Australian captain Pat Cummins after his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests on Day 2 of the third Test at Headingley.

Cummins seized the initiative in the first over of the day by picking up the prized scalp of Joe Root. The fiery pacer followed that up with another three wickets, along with his two on Day 1. The 30-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 6/91 to help the visitors capture a 26-run lead despite scoring just 263 in their first innings.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 2, Vaughan felt the all-round package Cummins offers makes him among the best in the world.

"In terms of World Cricket, Bumrah is up there as well but If you said to me you want someone to bowl the first over of the game to set the tone, it'll be Pat Cummins. He always sets the tone. Morning session set the tone by getting Joe Root by producing one that just bounces outside off," said Vaughan.

The 48-year-old also praised Cummins' ability to be on the money without bowling any loose deliveries.

"Don't ever remember him bowling a spell where he bowled a few bad balls. Wonderful bowler with the element of skill where he comes wide of the crease, gets the ball nipping back in," added Vaughan.

Cummins is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps, having dismissed Joe Root for a second time in the series and 10th time overall in Tests. Currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC rankings for bowlers, he has picked up 235 wickets at an incredible average of 21.84 in 53 matches.

"Big Mitch holds the key" - Michael Vaughan on Mitchell Marsh being the key on Day 3

Mitchell Marsh scored a breathtaking century on Day 1

Micheal Vaughan believes first-innings centurion Mitchell Marsh could hold the key to dictating the outcome on Day 3 of the evenly matched third Test.

The 33-year-old, playing his first Test since the final game of the Ashes series in 2019, powered his way to a magnificent run-a-ball 118 to bail Australia out of trouble in the first innings.

"Big Mitch ( Marsh) holds the key . If he plays a similar knock to what we saw in the first innings, he certainly can get Australia to beyond 300 in terms of the lead as chase for England," said Vaughan.

However, the former England captain asserted that if the hosts can dislodge Marsh cheaply, express pacer Mark Wood could wrap things up quickly against the Australian lower-order.

"If England can knock over Marsh in particular because as soon as Alex Carey goes out there and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Wood will cause chaos," added Vaughan.

Wood has not featured in a single Test for England this year but created an impact immediately after being drafted into the playing XI.

The speedster took a brilliant five-wicket-haul, bowling with express pace and deadly accuracy, to finish with figures of 5/34 to help bowl out the Aussies for 263 in their first innings.

The match is currently on a knife's edge, with Australia on 116/4 in their second innings, with a lead of 142 runs entering Day 3 of the thrilling encounter.

