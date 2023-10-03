"He has become a consummate professional" - Dinesh Karthik on how Virat Kohli transformed himself after meeting Anushka Sharma

Dinesh Karthik recently spoke about how Team India's star batter Virat Kohli underwent a massive transformation after he met his now-wife Anushka Sharma.

He pointed out how Kohli has prioritized fitness in the past several years. Karthik opined that the former India captain's discipline and commitment are as impressive as his tremendous batting record.

In a video shared by Cricbuzz on YouTube, the cricketer-turned-commentator explained (4:12):

"I know him (Virat Kohli) on a personal level. We have had so many meals together with our families as well. The one thing I've always looked at is how big a personality he has become.

"And post Anushka Sharma walking into his life, the kind of decisions he has taken and how he has become a consummate professional.

"Yes, he brought a lot to Team India in terms of fitness, and that was his biggest mark. People are going to speak about Virat Kohli's great records, and in the same breath, they will speak about the consummate professional he is off the field."

Karthik highlighted that Kohli has also changed his diet, giving up his favorite foods, to ensure he remains in great shape. Comparing the senior batter to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Muhammad Ali, he added (4:49):

"I have hardly seen him eat a cheat meal in the time that I have spent with him, and he was somebody who loved his biryani and non-veg.

"Today, he has gone on the other side, where he is all about fitness to the point that he measures his meals. That tells you that he has taken a leaf out of some of the greats in the world. We are talking about the Ronaldos and the Muhammad Alis who have shown what discipline and dedication can do to sport."

The veteran keeper reserved high praise for Kohli, calling him the best ODI batter alongside legends Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards (5:33), adding:

"Everybody will speak about his numbers. For me, he is the greatest ODI batter, along with Sir Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar. These three have stood the test of time and have done things which have been trendsetting."

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in the upcoming Cricket World 2023. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, he is the only one in India's 15-member roster who was also part of the team's 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

"All you need to do is just observe what he does off the field" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli being an inspiration for many

Dinesh Karthik further stated that observing Virat Kohli's training and routine off the field can help aspiring cricketers immensely.

The 38-year-old suggested that the champion batter has sacrificed a lot to be at the stage that he is at presently. Karthik explained in the video (6:11):

"All that you see is what you see on TV. But if you had to put a TV behind what he does off the field, that will make a massive, massive impact on every young boy and girl who wants to pick up the bat.

"All you need to do is just observe what he does off the field, and it tells you the sacrifices over a period of time that he has done just to achieve what he has in these 15 years in international cricket."

Team India will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.