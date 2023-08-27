"He hasn't bowled even 6 overs per game" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya as all-rounder heading into World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders heading into the World Cup 2023. However, he wants the seamer to bowl more overs than what he has bowled in the last year or so.

Pandya is part of India's 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. He's almost certain to feature in the World Cup squad too and will likely be the only batter in the top six who can bowl a decent number of overs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the best all-rounders likely to be seen at the global 50-over extravaganza. Regarding Pandya, he said:

"Hardik Pandya - he has played eight ODIs if we talk about the last one year.

"He has scored 198 runs, including a half-century, and picked up nine wickets. So he takes nearly a wicket a game and has bowled 44 overs. So he hasn't bowled even six overs per game, which is not a great thing."

While acknowledging that Pandya has done a decent job as an all-rounder, the former Indian opener wants him to contribute more with the ball:

"If you see from India's viewpoint, you expect more bowling from him or you need more from him.

"So, he is given the new ball at times. He has played 215 balls, so he plays 25-30 balls per match. He is doing a job, which is not a bad thing at all. So his name should be there in the all-rounders' list."

Pandya has picked up ten wickets in his last 11 ODIs. His best effort was a spell of 3-44 in the third ODI against Australia earlier this year, which was the only instance where he bowled more than seven overs in a game.

"Chris Woakes is there in this list but definitely not" - Aakash Chopra on England seamer's place among best all-rounders

Chris Woakes has picked up 160 wickets in 112 ODIs.

While observing that Chris Woakes is part of the all-rounders' list, Aakash Chopra doesn't consider him one of the best:

"In the last one year, Chris Woakes has scored 71 runs and has taken a grand total of five wickets in six matches. He has bowled 50 overs, for sure. So he is bowling almost his entire quota but is not picking up wickets.

"So recent ODI form is not that great. Chris Woakes is there in this list but definitely not."

The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether Mitchell Marsh should be considered an all-rounder:

"The next name that comes to my mind is Mitchell Marsh. He is a big-match player. He has scored 274 runs in five matches; that is phenomenal.

"His problem is that he has bowled only seven overs in five matches. So the question arises if his name should be there at all in the all-rounders' list."

Chopra acknowledged that David Warner used Marsh quite regularly as a bowler in IPL 2023. However, he concluded by opining that Marsh is a class batter but doesn't qualify as an all-rounder based on his recent ODI performances.

