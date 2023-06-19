"He bowled more overs in the first innings here than he did in IPL" - Nasser Hussain on Moeen Ali's Test return

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons Moeen Ali's challenge upon Test return has been more physical than mental. Having bowled 33 overs in Australia's first innings, he was handed a significant workload coming off the IPL.

Ali, filling in for Jack Leach, conceded 147 runs in his 33 overs for a couple of wickets. The heavy workload also meant that 36-year-old's spinning index finger wasn't left in the best condition. It went to the extent that he had to apply a drying agent to it.

In his column for the Daily Mail, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"I thought the challenge for Moeen Ali in this match would be a mental one. He would have asked himself whether he really needed all this, but actually it has been the physical challenge that has proved the barrier on his return. Moeen is simply not used to bowling such a volume of deliveries. Remember, he bowled more overs in the first innings here than he bowled in the Indian Premier League."

The all-rounder hadn't bowled a lot during IPL 2023, sending down 26 overs. He claimed nine wickets at 21.67 apiece in them, while keeping an economy rate of 7.50.

"It's difficult to bowl when you are in real pain" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain further opined that Ali might have to try to spin the ball with another part of his finger as England will need him to bowl in the fourth innings. He added:

"It's difficult to bowl when you are in real pain and the only other option is to try to spin the ball off another part of the finger. Make no mistake, this injury is a real concern and a by-product of going from the demands of bowling four overs in white-ball cricket to a Test match in which 33 are required in the first innings alone. It will need managing because if England get a lead of 200 runs or more, there will be expectations of their number one spinner."

By stumps on day three, England were 28-2 in the second innings, leading by 35 runs after bowling Australia out for 386 in their first.

