"He came out like he had a point to prove" - Nasser Hussain on Jonny Bairstow following his unbeaten 99 on Day 3 at Old Trafford

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Jonny Bairstow for his resilience following his unbeaten 99 on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the 33-year-old is most dangerous when he has a point to prove.

Bairstow came into the fourth Ashes Test under tremendous pressure after low scores since a run-a-ball 78 in the first innings at Edgbaston. However, he managed to plunder 99 off 81 deliveries to give England a massive 275-run lead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain observed that the right-handed batter came out with a point to prove and felt criticism has 'wound him up'. He said:

"I love cricketers like Jonny Bairstow. He is passionate, cares deeply and wants to show what he can do. He came out like he had a point to prove. He has read everything, listened to everything and it has wound him up. Whatever he says, Jonny Bairstow with a point to prove is a very dangerous Jonny Bairstow."

Nevertheless, the 55-year-old reckons the more the Yorkshireman gets wound up, the more he delivers. He added:

"He is ticking, has been ticking for weeks, and he wanted that day. If you wind him up enough he will go out there like a bull and deliver. What this England side do very well is stick with people. In the '80s and '90s if you had two or three bad games you were out."

The 33-year-old had been the subject of constant criticism, especially for his lapses behind the stumps. His lack of sharpness with the gloves cost England the first two matches as Australia took a 2-0 lead.

"Some of which has been out of order" - Jonny Bairstow on criticism regarding his keeping

Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to BBC Sport after Day 3, Jonny Bairstow stated that criticism regarding his glovework was unfair as he was bound to be rusty having not played for 10 months. He said:

"I have not played in 10 months and not kept properly in three years so the two combined, there are going to be challenges.There has been a lot of talk, some of which has been out of order. At the same time that is part and parcel of people that have an opinion and that have a say."

England Cricket @englandcricket



Jimmy Anderson is out LBW, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded at the non-strikers end on *.



Incredible knock, @JBairstow21



We lead Australia by .



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/czthZq7GKB Heartbreakingly cruelJimmy Anderson is out LBW, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded at the non-strikers end on*.Incredible knock, @JBairstow21We lead Australia by

England, meanwhile, boosted their victory hopes further after reducing Australia to 113-4, with the tourists still trailing by 162 runs. The hosts need a win to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive and will hope showers stay away on Day 4.