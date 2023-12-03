"He can be an excellent bowler on South African wickets" - Nayan Mongia on Prasidh Krishna's selection in India's Test squad for South Africa tour

Nayan Mongia feels Prasidh Krishna can be a huge asset for India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Krishna is among six seamers in the 16-member Test squad, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur being the others. With Shami's availability being subject to fitness, the lanky Karnataka pacer could make his Test debut against the Proteas.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Mongia was elated about Krishna's selection for Test cricket. He said:

"I am happy for Prasidh Krishna. He is a longer-format bowler. With the sort of pace he has and the bounce he gets, he can be an excellent bowler on South African wickets. I am a big fan of Prasidh Krishna, especially in Test cricket."

The former India wicketkeeper added that the fast and bouncy South African pitches will suit the speedster. He elaborated:

"It's good he has been given an opportunity. He can be groomed properly under Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. If he gets a chance, he shouldn't waste it. You won't get a better opportunity than this. You will get to bowl against South Africa in South Africa. You won't get better wickets than that."

Krishna has picked up 49 wickets at an exceptional average of 17.61 in 11 first-class games. He has proved his wicket-taking skills in ODI cricket but has proved quite expensive in T20Is.

"He has been in exceptional form since he came back from injury" - Nayan Mongia on KL Rahul's appointment as India's ODI captain

KL Rahul was one of India's most consistent performers in the recently concluded World Cup. [P/C: AP]

On KL Rahul's appointment as India's captain for the ODI series against the Proteas, Nayan Mongia said:

"Hardik Pandya is injury-prone and he won't play cricket for some time. KL Rahul has been the vice-captain earlier and has led India as well. He has been in exceptional form since he came back from injury. Everyone saw what he did in the World Cup."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Rahul is a certainty in all three formats and has a great chance to prove his captaincy credentials. He stated:

"I think he has cemented his place as a wicketkeeper as well. He is a certainty in all three formats. He is such a studious player. It's a good opportunity for him to prove himself as a captain as well."

Mongia also expressed happiness about Ruturaj Gaikwad's selection in all three formats. He opined that the classy batter is the future of Indian cricket and possesses the skills, temperament and technique to excel across formats.

