“He can play for an entire day” – Mohammad Kaif lauds comeback hero ahead of 2025 ENG vs IND 1st Test

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lauded Karun Nair, who is set to play his first Test after an eight-year gap during the five-match Test series in England, which starts in Leeds, starting on Friday, June 20. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the Vidarbha batter for his consistency in domestic cricket while crediting him for his all-around game to play long innings in red-ball cricket.
The remarks came as Kaif picked Nair and Sai Sudharsan among two batters with the ability to bat longer like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Cheteshwar Pujara. During the same conversation, the 44-year-old shared what makes Sudharsan an equally brilliant player as Nair.
On Thursday, June 19, Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:
“4:40 – Dravid, Laxman, and Pujara type of players in this team. Sai Sudharsan, I have seen him, he looks like a complete batter. He has ability to play grounded shots. He takes less risk, has a solid defense, plays spin and fast bowling very well.”
He continued:
“5:10 - Another player would be Karun Nair, he can also do the same work, and he too has a complete game. He plays big innings in Ranji and is coming on the back of consistent runs. He can play for an entire day. The batter who has the ability to score runs by playing grounded shots is one who plays full day. You must also have the ability to leave balls.”
“6:00 – I think Sai Sudharsan is a complete package. In a format like IPL, he has scored by playing ground strokes in all matches. I think he can be future Pujara or Rahul Dravid,” Kaif added.
Karun Nair recently scored 204 runs against the England Lions in the first unofficial Test in Canterbury. The 33-year-old is the second Indian batter with a triple century, having scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in 2016. Overall, he has 8,470 runs in 116 first-class matches, averaging 49.82, with the help of 24 tons and 36 half-centuries.
On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan has 1,957 runs in 29 FC games at an average of 39.93, including seven tons and five half-centuries. The 23-year-old recently won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.21, including one century and six fifties. The southpaw also amassed 527 runs in 12 innings during IPL 2024.
“He can come after Jadeja” – Mohammad Kaif snubs Shardul Thakur in his India playing XI choice for Test opener
Mohammad Kaif picked Nitish Reddy over Shardul Thakur as India’s fourth pacer in his India playing XI choice for the opening Test against England. He also credited the youngster for his maiden century during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Kaif said in the same video:
“16:22 – I think Nitish Reddy will be the fourth fast bowler because he will also bat at No. 8. He can come after Jadeja. He scored a century in Australia and he can come and pick up one or two wickets.”
Nitish Reddy scored 298 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.25 during the 2024-25 BGT, with a best score of 114 against Australia in Melbourne. The medium pacer also scalped five wickets in the five-match series.
