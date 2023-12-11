"He can do what Rohit Sharma did in the ODI World Cup 2023"- Sanjay Manjrekar calls Yashasvi Jaiswal as key for Indian T20 side

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal as the key for India moving forward in T20Is.

Jaiswal has taken to international cricket like a storm, following a sensational last two to three years in the domestic circuit. Playing in a Virender Sehwag-esque attacking manner from the word go, Jaiswal has provided Team India with blistering starts in the shortest format.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar felt Jaiswal could replicate in T20Is what Rohit Sharma did for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"India can field another T20I team that can compete against other international teams and that's basically what IPL has done. If India is looking to reinvent their approach, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the man for India. He can do what Rohit Sharma did in the ODI World Cup 2023 for India," said Manjrekar.

Unfortunately, Jaiswal could not showcase his skills to the South African audience, with the first T20I in Durban abandoned due to incessant rain.

The 21-year-old averages 33.63 at a strike rate of 163.71, including a century and two half-centuries in 13 T20Is.

"He has the freshness of not being tied down by experience" - Sunil Gavaskar

Jaiswal was in imperious form during the 2023 IPL.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar echoed Sanjay Manjrekar's sentiments and praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his free-flowing and attacking batting in T20Is.

Despite showing promise in previous IPLs, the 21-year-old had his breakthrough season this year. The southpaw scored 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

Jaiswal was integral to India winning the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with a blistering 100 off 49 deliveries in the quarter-final against Nepal.

He also debuted in Tests during the West Indian tour and scored a magnificent 171 in his maiden innings.

"The way he started off against Jofra Archer in the IPL was impressive. He is a very very good talent. Jaiswal brings the left-handedness as well in the top order. He has the freshness of not being tied down by experience. He sees the ball and hits the ball. Jaiswal is an all-format prospect for India," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Jaiswal provided India with terrific starts in their recent 4-1 T20I series win over Australia, striking at a rate of over 146.

The southpaw will likely be in action when India takes on South Africa in the second T20I in Gqeberha on December 12.

Following the T20I series, the Men in Blue will play three ODIs and two Tests as part of the all-format South African tour.

