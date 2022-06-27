"He certainly has banged the selection committee's door down" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Sarfaraz Khan to earn India call-up

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Sarfaraz Khan to break into India's Test team. He has said that it would be a surprise if the youngster is not selected for India's next series after the Edgbaston Test.

The Mumbai batter has been in breathtaking form with the bat recently. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy despite his team losing to Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash in Bengaluru.

Gavaskar highlighted that with Cheteshwar Pujara fighting for a place in the playing XI, Khan could be a suitable candidate going forward.

In his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote:

"Sarfaraz Khan's tremendous run of hundreds should bring him into contention for a place in the national team where with Rahane gone and Pujara getting one last chance to score and keep his place in the team and go on to play a century of Test matches the door could open for Sarfaraz."

He added:

"He certainly has banged the selection committee's door down and it would be a real surprise if his name doesn't figure in the squad for the next Test series."

India's next red ball assignment is against Australia at home in October-November. It will be interesting to see if Sarfaraz Khan earns his maiden call-up against the Aussies.

The right-handed batter finished with 982 runs from six games at an astronomical average of 122.75, including four centuries and two fifties. His highest score of 275 came in the first game against Saurashtra.

"Rajat Patidar has also been tremendously consistent" - Sunil Gavaskar

Patidar had an enterprising Ranji season and capped it off with a brilliant century to end Mumbai's chances of making a comeback in the final.

Gavaskar also lauded the Royal Challengers Bangalore player, saying:

"There are some others too like Rajat Patidar who has also been tremendously consistent in what has been a breakthrough season for him. India are blessed to have such talent which is keeping the seniors on their toes and ensuring there is no room for complacency at all."

With 658 runs at an average of 82.25, including five fifties and two centuries, Patidar finished second in the run-scoring charts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far