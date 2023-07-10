“He changed the momentum of the match once more” - Nasser Hussain hails Chris Woakes for crucial cameo in Headingley chase 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes for his vital cameo on Day 4 of the Headingley Test. Hussain believes that the knock changed the momentum of the match in England’s favor.

Chasing 251 for victory in the third Ashes 2023 Test, England were in trouble at 171/6. However, Woakes (32*) and Harry Brook (75 off 93) combined to add 59 runs for the seventh wicket. In the end, England got home by three wickets in a tense finish.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain admitted that he felt England were down and out after losing their sixth wicket. He wrote:

“When I saw Chris Woakes coming out to bat with England still requiring 80 runs and just four wickets standing, my immediate thought was: This is not done.”

Hailing Woakes for featuring in a wonderful partnership with Brook, Hussain added:

“Australia were on top at that stage but Woakes is a fabulous all-round cricketer, someone who can play positively without being gung-ho and he changed the momentum of the match once more. Yes, he swayed and backed away a little bit, but I don't mind the lower order playing some shots as it can put the opposition on the back foot.”

The 55-year-old credited Woakes for learning from his mistake in the first innings and not repeating the same when he went out to bat in the second essay.

Hussain elaborated:

“Crucially, he also showed he'd learned from his mistake of the first innings when he fatally hooked Mitchell Starc to the biggest boundary on the ground despite several fielders being posted there, by getting to the off-side of the ball and fending it for singles. Everything about that seventh-wicket partnership of 59 runs with Harry Brook was spot on, in fact.”

Woakes struck four fours in his unbeaten knock, including the winning hit off Starc’s bowling.

“England have a bowling unit that can secure 20 wickets” - Hussain

Reflecting on the morale-boosting win for England, Hussain opined that the Headingley Test proved the hosts can claim 20 wickets if they get the right conditions. While Woakes claimed six wickets in the Test, Mark Wood picked up seven and Stuart Broad five.

Hussain wrote:

“Equally, this match showed that England have a bowling unit - Woakes very much at the fore - that can secure 20 wickets given the right conditions. The performances from Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Woakes to dismiss Australia on the third evening were phenomenal."

The former England captain also praised Brook for his invaluable knock, which paved the way for the team’s chase.

Hussain stated:

“What we saw was Brook going back to being that positive, attacking player, not the reckless one we witnessed at Lord’s. There, he seemed to believe the hype that if you're given license, you can go out and play any cricket shot despite any number of fielders being posted back on the boundary. Here, he showed he had learned a lesson and got his tempo absolutely right. Scoring 75 off 93 balls is not exactly blocking.”

Brook struck nine fours in his impressive knock before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

